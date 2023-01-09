Abdu Rozik to Walk Out of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants and makers are going all out to entertain the audience with the final week nearing. Colors is coming up with unique strategies to test contestants while participants are using every trick in the trade to leave an impression on the audience in order to survive elimination.

For the unversed, Big Boss 16 makers invited families of contestant to enter the house. A few are even being allowed to stay in the BB16 glass house for a week, this is a first in the history of Bigg Boss.

Farah Khan, sister of Sajid Khan, also entered the show. This means the situation in the BB house will spice things up, making the show more entertaining. Shalin and Tina's breakup fight is still going on, and Shalin was seen sharing his grief with Priyanka Chahar.

Check out the promo:

In the weekend episode, Bigg Boss 16 makers declared no elimination this week. BB16 viewers were furious over the Bigg Boss 16 makers' decision because they believed that the makers are protecting Sajid Khan from eviction yet again. In 14th week voting results, Sajid Khan was in the least position with lowest number of votes. This is not the first time Bigg Boss 16 makers saved Sajid from getting evicted from the house, because earlier too the makers had announced no elimination whenever Sajid was nominated.

A section of the audience says that Sajid Khan is getting special treatment by the show show makers. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 reviewer The Kabhri posted on Twitter that Abdu will walk out of the Bigg Boss 16 house on January 12th. The post reads, ‘Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him’. Anyway Abdu fans are upset with the news and we can say that it is kind of midweek elimination.