Abdu Rozik is Out of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are going to witness triple elimination this week. Yes, three contestants will be out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, where Sreejita was eliminated from the house yesterday. Abdu and Sajid Khan will walk out of the Bigg Boss 16 house because of their comments before entering the show. The Bigg Boss 16 makers extended the show until February when it was expected to end in the midweek of January. Abdu Rozik's elimination made contestants and viewers emotional. Abdu will leave the house in tonight’s episode. Abdu had previously been eliminated from the show, and the producers brought him back as a wild card entry. Abdu earned a huge following outside the house and he entertain the viewers with his innocence and humor.

Well, after Abdu’s elimination promo was released, there were many speculations about Abdu’s earnings from the Bigg Boss 16 show. The audience are expecting that Colors TV might pay a huge amount to Abdu since they brought him from Tajikistan. The reports say that Abdu's remuneration from Bigg Boss 16 is around Rs 7 lakh per week. Anyway, these reports are not official, and there is no confirmation from Abdu’s team.