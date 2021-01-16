Meet The Highest Paid Contestant on Tamil Bigg Boss 4

Everyone is eager to know about who is going to win the most prestigious title of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil. Just a couple of hours left to witness the gala extravaganza. The winner of the show will be decided based on the number of votes of the viewers.

The grand finale is going to be held on January 17th, 2021 from 6 PM onwards. We all know that Gabriella Charlton exited the show on day 102 and received Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar are the five contestants of the show. Now, the more interesting news is that Aari is going to win the title of the show. Aari enjoys an incredible fan following on social media and they have been supporting the Kollywood star eversince he stepped into BB house.

One more topic that most of the people are discussing is about the remuneration of Aari. It is said that he is been given a remuneration of Rs 2 lakh per week for Bigg Boss Tamil 4. So, he might be getting a total of Rs 30 lakh for his stay in the house for 106 days.

Aari Arjuna stunned all and sundry with his soft nature, highly matured nature and he is very supportive towards others in the house. Fans loved his camaraderie with Sanam Shetty and Anitha Sampath.