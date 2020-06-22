HYDERABAD: Father's Day was celebrated on June 21st all over the world. Bollywood celebs didn't miss the Father's Day celebrations. They took to their social media and posted the photos of their fathers and penned emotional notes. Social media was filled with the messages related to Father's Day and netizens explained how their superheroes have always supported them.

Now, how could Bollywood hero, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan miss wishing the 'Dangal' hero. On Sunday, Ira shared a photo on her Instagram and wished Aamir, 'Happy Father's Day'. she captioned the photo as, 'Thanks for being you." In the photo, one could see Aamir Khan in a grey hair look. He was all smiles and looked damn good. Now, what caught everyone's attention is the look of Aamir Khan. Yes! He was seen wearing a navy blue coloured tee and added glasses that perfectly matched with the colour of his hair. Krishna Shroff, Aamir's Dangal co-star Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and various others reacted to the post. Fans loved the new look of Aamir. Here is the look.

Ira Khan is one of the star kids who stays active on social media. She never steps back to share the photos of Aamir, Kiran Rao and brother Azad Rao Khan. Here are some of the photos.

On the professional Aamir Khan will be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame is the director of the film and the story was written by Atul Kulkarni. Earlier, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha planned to release the film on Christmas 2020. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Studios.