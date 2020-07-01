NEW DELHI: Staying fit is one of the most important things and work out sessions at home during the coronavirus induced lockdown are absolutely vital to keep you stay in shape and ease anxiety about coping up with the coronavirus. Hitting the gym is not recommended, so, most of the people are going for online sessions. Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan is no exception. She has been taking workout lessons from fitness trainer David Poznic virtually. He is the one who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 and PK as well. While Ira was doing the workout, Aamir Khan crashed into his daughter's workout video. David asked Aamir Khan if he wanted to join the session. To which, the PK hero replied that he just came to say 'Hi'. Ira Khan added that "Next time, I will force him."

David shared the video session of Ira and wrote: "Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we're diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir but now the tables have turned - Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!" Here is the video.

On Tuesday, the 'Dangal' hero confirmed that some of his staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and now they have been quarantined. He released a statement that reads, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility." He further wrote as, "The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us." He thanked the doctors, nurses and staff of Kokilaben Hospital and said that they were very caring and professional with the testing process.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will resume shooting for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha from July 15th and now it seems that it will take some more time for Aamir to be back on the sets. Kareena Kapoor will be seen as the female lead in the movie.