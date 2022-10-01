Aadi Saikumar To Enthrall As A Taxi Driver

Promising hero Aadi Saikumar is hectic busy with various projects. Among them is Top Gear directed by Shashikanth which is in the post-production phase. Works related to the movie are fast progressing. Billed to be a pucca commercial entertainer, Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film to be made under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions.

The latest update is that Aadi Saikumar is all set to enthrall as a taxi driver in the movie. The motion video of the movie showed the actor driving a car. Actually, it’s a cab and he’s seen chased by the police. The 3D CGI video got a terrific response and it showed the action side of the movie. It also hinted that there’s a crime angle in the movie.

Riya Suman is the female lead opposite Aadi in the movie produced by K. V. Sridhar Reddy, while Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film. The music for the movie is scored by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.

Cast: Adi Saikumar, Riya Suman, Brahmaji, Satyam Rajesh, Mime Gopi, Narra, Shatru, Banerjee, Giridhar, Radio Mirchi Hemant etc.

Technicians:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Shashikanth

Presents: Aditya Movies & Entertainments

Producer: K. V. Sridhar Reddy

Banner: Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions

Executive Producer: Giridhar Mamidipalli

Cinematographer: Sai Sriram

Music: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

Editor: Prawin Pudi

Art: Ramanjaneyulu