Aadi Saikumar Crazy Fellow Releasing In Theatres Worldwide On September 16th

Producer KK Radhamohan is presently producing a wholesome family entertainer Crazy Fellow being made under Sri Sathya Sai Arts with young and talented hero Aadi Saikumar playing the lead role and debutant Phani Krishna Siriki directing it.

The makers announced release date of the movie. Crazy Fellow will be releasing grandly in theatres worldwide on September 16th. The announcement poster looks very interesting as Aadi is seen with bunch of rose flowers in hand, with heroines Digangana Suryavanshi and Mirnaa Menon shows as wings of the butterfly. Aadi looks handsome and trendy, while both the heroines look pretty in the poster.

RR Dhruvan has provided music and all the songs released so far by the makers became superhits. Satish Mutyala cranked the camera, while Giduturi Satya, Kolikapogu Ramesh and Rama Krishna supervise editing, art and stunts departments respectively.

The film’s post-production works are underway and the team is promoting the movie aggressively.

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mirnaa Menon and others

