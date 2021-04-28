Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 28: Jaanu Turns Runaway Bride

Rama Chandra and Janaki reach the wedding hall with their families. Marriage rituals start and Jnanamba and Yogi welcome the guests.

The priest asks for the bride to be brought in. While Janaki arrives on the stage, Jnanamba stops them and questions about the mistake of Yogi and Urmila. The two freeze in fear and are tensed. But Jnanamba soon explains about the missing mark to be put on Janaki's cheek.

Later, Rama Chandra and Janaki are asked to do perform some wedding rituals as part of the Hindu tradition. Janaki hesitates to do but does it after Yogi and Urmila force her. The couple gets married in front of all the guests.

Meanwhile, Janaki observes police coming to the function hall. She remembers the oath given t9 her father and gets emotional. She suddenly gets up and runs out of the stage. Everyone is shocked by Jaanu's behaviour. What happens later is to be watched in the episode.

