95th Oscars: Full List of Winners
The complete list of winners from the 95th Oscars:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Documentary Feature Film
Navalny
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers (India)
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Best Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Music (Original Song)
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Directing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
