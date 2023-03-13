95th Oscars: Full List of Winners

Mar 13, 2023, 07:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

The complete list of winners from the 95th Oscars:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers (India)
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film
 All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Music (Original Song)

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Directing

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

