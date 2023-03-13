95th Oscars: Full List of Winners

The complete list of winners from the 95th Oscars:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers (India)

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Germany

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Music (Original Song)

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Directing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth Carter