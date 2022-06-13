9 Years of BTS Trending: ARMY Pays Tributes BTSFESTA2022

Jun 13, 2022, 13:13 IST
June 13 is definitely a big day for BTS ARMY; As BTS is celebrating its 9th anniversary today, BTS ARMYs all over the globe started sending their love to the BTS.
Also, the Bangtan boys are so thankful to their ARMYs for sticking with them for 9 years. BTS members also expressed their gratitude to ARMYs for supporting them all the time. 
Have a look at how the fans are celebrating BTS's 9th Anniversary.

