June 13 is definitely a big day for BTS ARMY; As BTS is celebrating its 9th anniversary today, BTS ARMYs all over the globe started sending their love to the BTS.

Also, the Bangtan boys are so thankful to their ARMYs for sticking with them for 9 years. BTS members also expressed their gratitude to ARMYs for supporting them all the time.

Have a look at how the fans are celebrating BTS's 9th Anniversary.

Happy 9 Year Anniversary BTS!! Thank you for bringing so much love and positivity in my life. I used the Young Forever balloon because it’s the era I became an army. I’m in this Bangtan thing for life🥰💜#9thGalaxyWithBTS #BTS9thAnniversary #BTSFESTA2022 pic.twitter.com/QneVnMX49A — ArtyTree⁷ 10.06.22✍🏽🌸🏖🇹🇹 (@treenuitee) June 13, 2022

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝟗𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐚𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐰, 𝐰𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 💜#BTS9thAnniversary #9YearsWithBTS #BTSFESTA2022 pic.twitter.com/DQt053s4oF — 𝑎𝑟𝑎ᵔᴥᵔ (@j0onie94_) June 13, 2022

Bangtan, happy 9th anniversary! ✨ Thank you for coming into our lives, you became my safe place, my escape when life gets dark. And now, I can't imagine life without you. You're my bestfriend for the rest of my life. 💜 ILYSM! ✨ #BTS9thAnniversary #BTSFESTA2022 pic.twitter.com/hXx9Tk54sz — BangtaniesPH 💜 (@bangtaniesph_) June 13, 2022

Also Read: J hope Releases Jungkook's New Song My You By On BTS 9th anniversary