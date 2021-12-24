83 Movie Leaked Online For Download

The most awaited Ranveer Singh Movie, 83 is now on the big screen. 83 is a sports film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone who portrays Kapil's wife. Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree are seen in key roles. The budget of 83 movie is said to be Rs 14 crores and we hear that no actor or artists who worked for the film took any remuneration. The movie is getting mixed responses from the audience.

The audience are praising Ranveer Singh's acting in the movie. They say that Ranveer's energy level is, as usual, high and others too have nailed their characters.

Unfortunately, we hear that the movie 83 has been leaked and pirated copies were made within just a few hours of its release. Reports say that the film has been leaked ob torrent sites like movierulz, Tamilkrockers, and Filmyzilla among others. Ranveer's 83 movie has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy after Shyam Singha Roy and Atrangi Re.

However, filmmakers are working on to curb piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of 83, report to the cyber cell or inform makers on social media platforms.

Remember it's a crime to record movies on mobiles phones in theatres or circulating them.