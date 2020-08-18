Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun is arguably one of the most popular stars in the South Indian film industry. People go crazy over this sensational star and he is loved by all and sundry due to his stunning screen presence. In an exciting development, Allu Arjun has garnered 8 million followers on Instagram. In doing so, Bunny is ahead of Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. The Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu has 5.5 Million followers whereas Prabhas has 5 Million followers on Instagram. Fans of Bunny are much excited over this unique feat of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and shared the post. He captioned the post as, "8 Million. To me it’s not a number or a statistics or the reach of popularity or followers. It’s Infinite LOVE & BLESSING from many kind people . Thank you for all the Love you shower. I bow down with humility & abundant Gratitude . Love AA". Here is the post.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film which released for the Sankranti 2020 turned out as the winner. The movie won the hearts of the people with its story line. Trivikram narrated the story in an intriguing manner.

Now, Allu Arjun will be seen in the movie, Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the flick and it is touted to be an intense drama features him in an intense new avatar. The poster of Pushpa piqued the curiosity. Sukumar and Allu Arjun have collaborated with each other for the third time after Arya and Arya 2. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the flick.