MUMBAI: The 66th editions of the Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and late actor Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award: Best Actor - for his work in Angrezi Medium and was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan Khan's son Babil received the trophies on his father's behalf at the ceremony. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award for Thappad, which also bagged the Best Film, Best Story and Best Editing trophies. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo. Saif Ali Khan picked the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best Film- Thappad

Best Director- Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)- Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)- Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Lifetime Achievement Award- Irrfan Khan

Best Actor (Critics)- Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)- Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)- Tillotama Shome - Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)- Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)- Farrokh Jaffar - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story- Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay- Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue- Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director- Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female- Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album- Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics- Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Best Film

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Best Action- Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score- Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography- Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography- Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design- Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing- Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design- Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design- Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX- Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)- Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

Best Film (Non-Fiction)- Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)- Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)- Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)- Devi