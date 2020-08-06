History books about Indian Cinema will have a separate chapter about Mughal-e-Azam as one of the greatest risks ever taken by a filmmaker to realize his dream on the large canvas. K Asif took 7 years to complete the film and he made it with so much passion that the stars like Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor gave the movie everything they can to make it memorable for ages.

Asif did not worry about the budget, did not worry about the marketability of the film. All he wanted to do is tell the story of romance between Salim and Anarkali. He envisioned every frame as a painting and strived to get it perfect to the tee.

His mad love for perfection and passion to achieve greatness did scare many people who were working with him at the time but they understood his vision and served to his needs. By its release time, the movie was touted to be the costly film ever produced on Indian celluloid and as per box office collections are concerened, if we adjust for inflation, movie still remains the top grosser of Indian Cinema along with Sholay.

Movie released 60 years ago on 6th August, 1960 and the rest as they say is history. Naushad's music for the film is still highly popular and rated as the one of the best ever albums to be composed by film by a music composer. Film created never seen before records at the box office and several filmmakers still talk about making such a stupendous film that leaves them a place in the history. Here's to 60 years and another thousands' to the artistic classical romance for ages!

