6 Must Watch Events at The National Centre for the Performing Arts!

Romeo & Juliet

Date & Time: 27 April 2022 at 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Tickets: Rs.360/- for members & Rs.400/- for non-members

Romeo and Juliet risk everything to be together. In defiance of their feuding families, they chase a future of joy and passion as violence erupts around them. This bold new film brings to life the remarkable backstage spaces of the National Theatre in which desire, dreams and destiny collide to make Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy sing in an entirely new way. Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown, God’s Own Country) play Juliet and Romeo respectively. The award-winning cast includes Tamsin Greig, Fisayo Akinade, Adrian Lester, Lucian Msamati & Deborah Findlay.

Ariadne Auf Naxos

Date & Time: 28 April 2022 6:00 pm

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Tickets: Rs.450/- for members & Rs.500/- for non-members

Ariadne, who has been abandoned by Theseus, laments her lost love and yearns for death. Zerbinetta and her four companions from the commedia dell’arte troupe attempt to cheer Ariadne by singing and dancing, but without success. Zerbinetta insists that the best way to cure a broken heart is to find another love. Naiad, Dryad and Echo announce the arrival of a stranger. Ariadne assumes it is the messenger of death, but in fact it is Bacchus, who falls instantly in love with Ariadne. As Ariadne and Bacchus celebrate their love, Zerbinetta claims that she was right all along.

NCPA Mudra Dance Festival

Date & Time: 30 April 2022 6:30 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Tickets: Rs.360 & 270/- for members & Rs.400 & 300/- for non-members

Footprints in Blood – Manipuri by Bimbavati Devi and Manipuri Nartanalaya and Manasa by Subhajit Khush Das & Bhagavathy Nane – Kuchipudi by Sreelakshmy Govardhanan.

International Jazz Day

Date & Time: 30 April 2022 6:30 pm

Venue: Tata Theatre

Tickets: Rs.750, 600 & 375/- for members & Rs.1,000, 800 & 500/- for non-members

In Mumbai, International Jazz Day has been celebrated for the last 10 years. The 11th edition, curated by Louiz Banks, will feature a huge array of artists spread over a span of three hours. From jazz standards to jazz fusion, the concert will feature some of the finest musicians and singers in the country. The NCPA along with Banks celebrates this iconic day live at the Tata Theatre, Mumbai, in association with UNESCO and The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.

Beatles Tribute

Date & Time: 1 May 2022 7pm

Venue: Tata Theatre

Tickets: Rs.1,500, 1,125, 900, 750, 600 & 375/- for members & Rs.2,000, 1,500, 1,200, 1,000, 800 & 500/- for non-members

Come together as it is time to Twist and Shout on a Yellow Submarine while we Hold Your Hand on a journey where you Imagine the greatest for Eight Days a Week. The songs of The Beatles are being brought to life on stage in a way you have never seen before. It will be performed by Sarosh Nanavaty, Naquita Dsouza, Danesh Irani, Danesh Khambata, Hormuz Ragina, Dwayne Gamree, Brent Tauro, Karan Parikh & Adil Kurva

Do Dreams Come True?

Date & Time: 1 May 2022 at 4pm

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Tickets: Rs.360/- for members & Rs.400/- for non-members

An interactive show performed by Dr Kruti Parekh, who is the World’s Premier Female Mentalist.

If you dare to dream… dreams do come true…

“Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage to make dreams into reality.”