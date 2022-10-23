The 53rd International Film Festival will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 next month

Acknowledgment of two Telugu movies, RRR and Akhanda

Indian Panorama has announced the dates of the film festival and the details of the films to be screened

India International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in Asia

This time 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened

Out of the five films screened in the mainstream cinema section, two Telugu films have a place

Screening of RRR and Akhandha movies

Screening of Kashmir Files (Hindi) Tonic (Bengali) Dharmam Veer Mukkad Post Thane (Marathi) in Mainstream Cinema Section along with RRR, Akhandha

Film Bandi, Kudiram Bose screening in the Features Films section