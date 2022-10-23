The 53rd International Film Festival will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 next month
Acknowledgment of two Telugu movies, RRR and Akhanda
Indian Panorama has announced the dates of the film festival and the details of the films to be screened
India International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in Asia
This time 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened
Out of the five films screened in the mainstream cinema section, two Telugu films have a place
Screening of RRR and Akhandha movies
Screening of Kashmir Files (Hindi) Tonic (Bengali) Dharmam Veer Mukkad Post Thane (Marathi) in Mainstream Cinema Section along with RRR, Akhandha
Film Bandi, Kudiram Bose screening in the Features Films section