5 Top Contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Non Stop is all set to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss Non Stop will air on Disney+ Hotstar. The show goes live 24/7 on Hotstar and only subscribers can watch the live and non-subcribers will have a one-hour episode on Hotstar.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the show. There could be just one weekend episode with Nagarjuna. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Non Stop house are Aishu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Mumaith Khan, Ajay Kathurvar, Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu, Ariyana Glory, Natraj Master, Sree Rapaka, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw Sharma, Tejaswi Madivada, Sarayu Roy, Shiva, Bindu Madhavi, Hamida, and Akhil Sarthak.

According to social media analysis, the female contestants who have entered the house are the stronger than the male contestants. Netizens say that Aishu Reddy, Mumaith Khan, Ariyana Glory, Tejasswi and Sarayu are likely to be among the top five contestants in the show.

Also, it remains to be seen if the first winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be a female contestant. So, which female contestant do you think will be in the top five. Comment below.