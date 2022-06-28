5 Things To Know About Gorr The God Butcher Ahead Of Marvel Studios THOR: Love And Thunder

After an electric world premiere night, Marvel Studios’ favourite Avenger is getting all the love and praises for its upcoming adventure film – Thor: Love and Thunder. Not just fans, but even the cast and crew cannot stop raving about their newest villain ‘Gorr’, The God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. After Loki, it is safe to say that another one of Thor’s adversaries is becoming the most awaited villain in the MCU. Here are some of the things we know so far about this God-hating figure ahead of the theatrical release next week –

GORR KILLED AND ENSLAVED MANY GODS

A no-brainer with the name, Gorr slaughtered many gods in his time and forced them to work as slaves after capturing them. As per the comics, there were about 18 different victims of Gorr among many others on whom he spent thousands of years murdering across universes. He believed Gods were good for nothing and only care about themselves as seen in the trailer too. It would be interesting to see this dynamic pan out as we see Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) and Zeus (Russel Crowe) and who knows which other Norse God would turn up in the film.

HIS TRAGIC BACKSTORY

Gorr’s entire belief system in Gods was uprooted, when his planet suffered from starvation and natural disasters, where his own family passed away. Having felt betrayed and ignored, Gorr took upon a weapon of a dark God that was enabled by a symbiotic force (casual shout-out to Venom) that endowed him with the power to kill a god. After his first kill, he set on a crusade to eradicate all gods that he could find. No wonder Christian Bale was an obvious choice for this nuanced character.

GORR CREATED A BOMB TO ERADICATE GODS ACROSS MULTIVERSES

Phase IV of the MCU has been incredible, showing the concept of the multiverse through the recently released Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. If we go by the comics, Gorr created a Godbomb to speed up his process and designed a device that would mean the end of all the gods across time and space. There could not have been a better time for Thor: Love and Thunder to further this mind-boggling threat to the multiverse.

HE WENT ROGUE LIKE WANDA MAXIMOFF

However unlikely that it may be for us to see a similar arc pan out right after Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, it is quite noteworthy from the comics how his apparent downfall took place. Just like Wanda who went rogue for her family as seen in Wanda Vision too, Gorr created apparitions of his dead wife and son while creating the Godbomb using the Necrosword, he too was taken down by these apparitions, eventually giving in to his grief.

GORR MADE THOR UNWORTHY TO LIFT MJOLNIR

As per the comics, Thor and Gorr’s fight lasted eons, which eventually saw Thor defeating Gorr, largely struck down by his own loved ones; but his ideology was sustained. Thor was deeply affected and doubted his role as a God in the universe and felt unworthy to pick up Mjolnir. This anti-god legacy played a very central role in our favourite Avengers’ character arcs in future comics such as The Mighty Thor, Unworthy Thor, and War of the Realms. It will be quite exciting to see how it sets a path, post Thor: Love and Thunder if at all it sets out to take on this route. For now, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)’s Mighty Thor seems like a fun new persona that we just cannot wait for

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Indian theatres on July 7, 2022, across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.