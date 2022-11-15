Peppa Pig has created a long-lasting mark in the hearts of the audience for over 18 years now! Apart from its huge on-screen presence, the show constantly makes a buzz among the audience with its fun live sessions and events too. As Peppa Pig Live Season 2 will be held on the 19th and 20th of November and the tickets for this live show are available on BookMyShow.

We have put together a list of 5 surprising facts about Peppa Pig that you probably didn't know.

1. A Global Sensation!

Even though Peppa Pig is a show that made its debut in the UK, today, it's seen in more than 200 countries globally. It's quite the hit among kids and a lot of adults too!

2. Peppa Pig Has Her Own Little Bollywood Following

The toddling tots of the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry have their eyes and hearts set in awe for the energetic preschool piggy – Peppa Pig. From Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with his Peppa Pig book to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu vacationing at Peppa Pig world in London, the list of these little fans keeps getting longer.

3. An Instant Hit!

Some shows take ages to get noticed and grow a fanbase, but you can't say the same about the hit kids’ show Peppa Pig. The fun show first aired in 2004, won a BAFTA, and became an instant hit among kids the same year!

4. One Pig – Three Voices!

Since the show's inception, Peppa Pig has been voiced by three different artists. Child voice artists Lily Snowden-Fine, Cecily Bloom, and Harley Bird have voiced the cute little piggy in Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 respectively.

5. Peppa Has Appeared On British Stamps!

The British Royal Mail had announced that some of the kids’ favourite shows would be featured on the postage stamps. Guess which piggy is featured too?

