5 Reasons To Watch Upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s Original Movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Weekends are for chillaxing with your loved ones at home by watching recently released movies and shows on streaming platforms. That said, finding the right movie, that ticks all the boxes, is a difficult task. Worry not for Amazon Prime Video, this weekend, is releasing a musical drama movie — Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which will take you on a joyful ride. A movie that is so relatable in today’s world will make you shed that happy tear as well as give you goosebumps all at the same time. With the excitement high as ever to watch the film, here are 5 reasons to watch this amazing movie releasing on September 17, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A musical comedy-drama which talks about a relevant issue

What’s better than to watch a movie that gives you a happy time and sheds light on the issue of LGBTQ. The movie focuses on a boy named Jamie, who, since childhood, aspires to become a drag queen. The movie narrates the hurdles he faces within himself and how he overcomes all these obstacles to make his dream come true.

A Stellar Star Cast

The impact of the movie on the audience depends upon the cast of the movie and how well they get into the skin of their character. This movie is star-studded with some of the finest artists known globally who have done justice to the roles they were assigned to. Starring Max Harwood as Jamie, Adeel Akhtar as Imam Masood, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby, Bianca Del Rio as Ms Haylock and Ralph Ineson as Wayne New, the film features a power-packed ensemble who we can’t wait to wait.

Inspired by true events

The movie aka musical is inspired by Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, a 2011 documentary television series, directed by Jenny Popplewell. The upcoming movie has kept the essence and the meaning of the movie the same as the documentary but has come up with some new ideas and turns which makes this movie relatable AF and opens the viewer's horizon to empathize with the struggles Jamie faces.

Music that we all would fall in love with

Who doesn’t love a movie with great music? This musical drama is all set to make your feet tap with some hippy-fast beat tracks, along with songs that are melodious and soft which are surely going to soothe your soul. The music is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells, a famous English songwriter and guitarist best known as the lead guitarist and vocalist from the rock band, The Feeling.

A movie to enjoy with your friends over the weekend

There are some movies that will make you feel elevated and take you to the pinnacle of your emotions. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is one such movie that will make you happy and you will not regret watching it because it's hilarious along with being packed with some great songs. This feel-good motivational movie is the perfect destination for you and your loved ones on a weekend to cherish what we have and motivate us towards our dream.

So grab a tub of popcorn, relax and enjoy the film which is directed by Jonathan Butterell. Everybody's Talking About Jamie, streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2021, globally.