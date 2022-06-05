5 Reasons to Put Adivi Sesh's Major On Your Must Watch List

A recent theatrical release ‘Major’ is winning the hearts of millions of Indian fans. The movie was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Tollywood celebrities like Rana, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun have responded positively to the film and appreciated the hero Adevi Shesh’s portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a 26/11 Mumbai Attacks hero, and the team behind this movie for bringing real-life events to the silver screen.

About Major Movie:

The Major is a biographical action drama picture that portrays the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai Attacks. Adivi Sesh has essayed the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie. Prakash Raj, Sobhitha Dhulipapal, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla can be seen in pivotal roles.

What's new in the movie?

The 26/11 Mumbai attack was one of the most tragic terrorist attacks in the history of India. There was news, history, and films about the attack, but not much about the soldiers who were involved in the attack and how they lived their lives.

Reasons to watch the Major movie:

Engaging:

As it is a biographical film, a few people have already decided that it is too emotional and that it will be a slow movie. But here, you will thoroughly enjoy and feel the movie. The pace of the movie is consistent so the viewer will not get distracted.

Action and Direction:

Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie has done justice to the character. To have the same body language, and intention as Major Sandeep, Adivi Shesh's hard work was reflected on the screen. Sashi Kiran Tikka, the captain of the movie, did a great job in directing the film. There were no scenes that changed the direction of the story.

Emotional:

Emotional? Yes! The movie was heart-touching and a few scenes were emotional too. To know which scenes made the people cry, one has to watch the film.

Also Read: Major Second Day Collections: Adivi Sesh Storms Box Office

Love for his country:

Not everyone had a strong desire to serve their country. The story of how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan became a soldier and his love for the country is an interesting plot in the movie.

Commando Operations:

Even on Youtube, there are small bits of the 26/11 attacks and it is known that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan died in the attacks. But what's new in this movie? Racy action stunts form the heart of the movie. The major movie team's work for the action scenes shown in the Taj Mahal Hotel Commando operation is visible on the screen, which made you feel it was real and made you feel sad.

Finally, the newly released Major, an emotional and action-packed drama worth your watch time. The film pays befitting respect to the fearless hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.