5 Popular Movies Streaming on OTT Platforms From Today

Even as the surge of Covid-19 cases continues in India, movie lovers need not be disappointed thanks to the OTT platforms... From new releases to old classics, we can choose to watch whatever we want, whenever we want to.

Here are movies that are releasing from today in OTT which you can browse from the comfort of your couch.

Sreekaram

Sreekaram starring Sharwananad and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, directed by Kishore B. This film is now streaming in Sun Nxt from April 16 and simultaneously on Jio Cinemas and Netflix as well. This film is all about a Software Employee who quits his job, goes back to his hometown, decides to do farming and helps his father and other people in the village to achieve what they want. In this pursuit, he encounters many hurdles.

Thellavarithey Guruvaram

This movie is jointly produced by Rajani Korrapati and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments. Starring Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla, and Misha Narang in the lead roles, Tellavarithey Guruvaram is directed by Manikanth Gelli. It has failed to impress the audiences in the theatres, has received mixed responses, and is now streaming on Aha Video.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

This film was a disaster at the box office. Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles, this film is a romantic comedy that could not quite connect with the audience. The film has Murali Sharma, Aamani, and others in key roles. It is going to stream on Aha Video from April 23.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans features four stories directed by filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Produced by Karan Johar, it revolves around four female characters played by Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The four shorts explore the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of relationships.

Raat Baaki Hai

The mystery thriller is based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunge 1990 was set in Rajasthan. It features actors Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev in the lead roles, and has been described as a tale of “love, deceit and revenge.” Directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai will be streaming on Zee5 from Friday.