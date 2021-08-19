5 Must Watch South Movies on OTT

What is it about movies from South India that leave us netizens and cinephiles always asking for more? Is the storylines, that are as entertaining and engrossing as ever, or the actors who never fail to get right into the skin of their characters to leave us in awe. The film made from this quality quartet of four languages has for decades mesmerized audiences aplenty and has now seemed to have broken new ground on the OTT space. From making us feel good to showing us mind-blowing climax South Indian films are producing world-class movies in all genres. Be it the larger-than-life blockbuster Bahubali, C U Soon, or the recently-released Malik, these films have been getting their due recognition from all around the world for enhancing the entertainment quotient, and rightly so. So, for all the movie lovers who are exploring great work of storytelling through South Indian cinema, here are 5 movies that should be definitely on your watchlist.

1. Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Drishyam was on the first thriller-murder mystery movie to make a mark pan-India. It was very well received by the film critics, film fraternity, and audiences all over India. This Malayalam thriller movie was different from its intricate and detailed twists and turns. Every minute detail was taken care of and the movie had absolutely no margin for error. The fact that this movie was not only dubbed in many Indian languages but in Chinese as well as a testimony to how good this film was. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Asha Sharath in the lead roles.

2. ℅ Kancharapalem - (Netflix)

This Telugu movie was written and directed by Venkatesh Maha, starring Subba Rao, Radha Bessy in pivotal roles. The movie is a slice of a life anthology film. The distinctive feature of this movie is that it casts over more than 80 non-actors and most of them are natives of Kancharapalem. The movie showcased three different phases, childhood, youth, and old age, of a man who had three lovers in these three phases. The protagonist showcased how life and time play a significant role when it comes to fate and destiny.

3. Soorarai Pottru (Amazon Prime Video)

Soorarai Pottru will definitely take you to the sky as it is inspired by events from the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, this movie starring the superstar Suriya is a perfect mix of a good storyline that is nothing short of inspirational and a great cast. This movie will push you towards your goal and dreams and will make you determined to work to reach the pinnacle. A feel-good movie that grasps your attention right from the first frame to the last, it’s time to fly high with Suriya and Aparana Balamurali.

4. Netrikann (Disney+Hotstar)

This Tamil crime thriller was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar and is a remake of the South Korean film Bind. Directed by Milind Rau, this movie stars Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer, and Sharan Shakti in lead roles. A female protagonist in a thriller film is not so common, yet this film did justice when it comes to keeping the viewers right at the edge of their seats by on-point acting, powerful dialogue delivery, phenomenal acting skills by the cast, and great cinematography.

5. #Home (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Rojin Thomas, #Home is produced by Vivay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House and stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Vijay Babu, and Manju Pillai in pivotal roles. From watching the trailer, we are in store for a relatable comedy that narrates the story about kids, their parents, and a grandfather stuck in a home and the ups and downs that the family faces. All set to release on August 19, we can’t wait to see a movie made with all soul and sincerity that’ll really make us feel good about the little things in life.