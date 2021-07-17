5 Movies To Binge Watch On Amazon Prime Video

The pitter-patter of the raindrops just makes one want to snuggle up on the couch, have a cup of hot tea or coffee and binge watch something new and interesting. What to watch is something that takes up most of the time due to there being so many options. But why fear when Amazon Prime Video is here to sort out your weekend binge-fest with these five movies that you can watch with your loved ones. And it’s not just this weekend that you’re set to enjoy, but the next one as well.

1. Toofaan

The storm will hit your TV screens again as the powerful duo, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are back with Toofaan. The two were last seen working together for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles. Based on the ups and downs in the life of a national-level boxer, named Aziz Ali, the film is the adrenaline rush that you needed to find some motivation in your life. Your wait to see it is now over as it premiered on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Malik

If you are looking for a crime thriller that will make you sit right at the edge of your seat, then look no further. Fahadh Faasil is one of the best actors to feature in phenomenal thrillers on streaming platforms and he is back with Malik. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik is a Malayalam movie that is a story about a past that is ridden with crime, death, and pain. Along with Fahadh, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George feature in this stellar star cast in a movie you just can’t afford to miss.

Movies releasing next week

3. Sarpatta Parambarai

This upcoming Tamil period sports drama film stars Arya, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, and Sanchana Natarajan. Directed by Pa. Ranjit this movie is set in the 1970s which showcases the lives of the boxing clans that existed in the North Madras where boxing isn’t just a sport but as a culture. At the center of the story lies two rival clans - Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans. The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes. This movie is releasing on July 22, 2021.

4. Ikkat

Some movies are so relatable that it feels like your own story is being portrayed on the big screen. Ikkat is one of them. Directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, this Pawak Kumar Studio film is a Kannada comedy-drama which is a story of a couple who are on the verge of divorce but have to stay together because of the national lockdown. Starring Nagabhushana, this film is the first feature film of Bhoomi Sheety. Ikkat is all set to release and make you shed that one happy relatable tear on July 21, 2021.

5. Narappa

This Telugu action-drama film is a remake of the Tamil movie, Asuran which is based on a novel, Vekkai by Poonami. Narappa showcases a story about a farmer and how he fights all the hurdles to save his family from atrocities. It also sheds light on a family which belonged to an oppressed caste and the problems caused by rich landlords. Directed by Srikanth Addala, starring Venkatesh, Priyamani, and Kartik Rathnam, Narappa will premiere on July 20, 2021.

So, sit back and relax on this and following weekend with an amazing watchlist.