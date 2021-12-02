5 LGBTQ+ Films to Watch

Nowadays, in our society, there are present assorted issues that should be brought to the spotlight, as most of us face them. Most of us ponder to talk about our mental well-being and body-related issues. Inscribed below is a list of such movies that focus on society's problems and beautifully depict them. These movies are a must-watch for you.

1. Cop Secret: Cop Secretis an Icelandic film that twirls around a cop who cannot accept his sexuality. Hannes Þór Halldórsson directs the movie and starcasts Auðunn Blöndal, Egill Einarsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, and Vivian Ólafsdóttir. Auðunn Blöndal is a tough cop, investigating the string of bank robberies, who falls in love with his new partner. It was a nominee of the Best Film at the Locarno International Film festival. This film also won the award for the Best Feature Film Debut at Nordic Film Days Lubeck.

2. Mind Mera Mind: Written and directed by Harsh Agarwal, Mind Mera Mind is a short film that majorly shows the issues faced by the gay community. The short story has a profound message engraved for its audience and revolves around the conflicting thoughts and the importance of therapy. It is a must-watch short story and reveals how to deal with such concerns of the LGBTQ+ community. The film converts various mental health issues into caricatures that are portrayed in a funny and interesting way. The method and treatment of the film are unique and appeal to the internet generation.

3. LUZ: The movie is written, directed, and produced by Jon Garcia. The story is about two boys named Carlos and Ruben who meet each other in a prison cell. Ultimately, Carlos becomes the mentor of Ruben and then his lover. Both of them end up developing affection for each other. Soon Carlos is released from prison and goes back to living his life. Years later, when Ruben gets out of prison, he again gets back to Carlos. None of them can decide it was just a hookup due to their loneliness or are still in love. And now they are left in a dilemma whether they will move forward mutually or not.

4. Hello, Stranger The Movie: The Romcom movie written by Daniel Saniana and directed by Dwein Baltazar. The story is about the two boys Xavier and Mico, who meet in a writing camp. The movie depicts the complete phase of Xavier and Mico from being strangers to lovers and then again to strangers. But both of them are wandered by the surrounding people in different directions. The chemistry between the actors is fantastic, and the whole movie feels like an emotional rollercoaster that appears to be a perfect blend of laughter, pain, and love. Each one of us could relate to this movie at one point or the other.

5. Palmer: A delightful story written by Cheryl Guerriero and directed by Fisher Stevens shows the friendship bond of the former convict and the boy from a troubled home. Starcast of the movie include Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, and Alisha Wainwright in Film. In the beginning, the movie appears to be quite dull but becomes engaging and enjoyable as it progresses. The story portrays Palmer, the lead character who tries to rebuild his life after his sins and develops a great bond with the neighbor's son. The film was a nominee for the Best Drama film at Golden Trailer Awards.