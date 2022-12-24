5 Films That Marked The End Of 2022 And Welcomed Christmas On A High Note

In case you have felt that this year has been lukewarm when it comes to cinematic entertainment, here is our pick of pan-Indian films that demonstrate how varied stories are breaking away from formulaic entertainment. These films are perfect Christmas treats and have ended 2022 on a soaring note.

Drishyam 2

Yes, this is another regional remake and shows that Hindi cinema is still looking for the confidence that once defined its audacious blockbusters but then there is something deeply appealing about the premise of a devoted family man trying to protect his loved ones from dangers near and far. This is why multiple remakes of this story in different languages continue to click with the viewers. So here is Vijay Salgaonkar once again check-mating his enemies to shield his family from the trauma of a murder and its consequences. The film directed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. 'Drishyam 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap's debut directorial is a breath of fresh air in the testosterone saturated cinema landscape and questions gender stereotypes with sensitivity and wit. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a doctor whose ideas of masculinity and gender appropriate professional choices are subverted when he joins a female-dominated gynaecology department. Shefali Shah in a scene-stealing role, plays his tough mentor who often reprimands him for his lack of professional commitment. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indraneil Sengupta among others. The comedy is currently streaming on Netflix.

Vikram

This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial brought Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan back to the screen in an action avatar. The Tamil thriller is a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name. The plot is woven around a drug mafia in and around Chennai and the black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram (Kamal Haasan) which tries to bring it down. This battle is personal because the syndicate has also murdered the agent's son. The high-octane movie also entertains us with the stellar performances by Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander has further enriched its flavour. This Raaj Kamal Films International production can be watched on ZEE 5, Disney+Hotstar and Hulu.

Kaapa

The Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas duo are back with a bang in theatres with the political thriller , 'Kaapa'. The Yoodlee production starring Prithviraj Sukumaran released pan-India on December 22nd and deals with the less explored facets of the Thiruvananthapuram underworld. Prithviraj plays the role of 'Kotta Madhu', a local gangster leader while National Award winning actor Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben also play pivotal roles. The film boasts high-octane performances and is co-produced by the Theatre of Dreams and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union.

Uunchai

After making romantic films steeped in traditional values for decades, Sooraj Barjatya takes a different turn with 'Uunchai' where he tells the story of a few senior citizens on a mission to reach the Everest base camp. The 70-something friends are led by Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) in a mission that seems laughable to many. However despite harrowing odds, the three persist and are able to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa).

The heart-felt performances in the film along with its moving theme have appealed to the audience and the film has demonstrated that even stories about people who are not exactly young, can strike a big chord. 'Uunchai' is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Roped in For Pawan Kalyan Movie

