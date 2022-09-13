5 Contestants Who Quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Race Over Hard Stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is heading towards the grand finale in a few days from now. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is keeping the audience under its grip with its unique concept and dangerous tasks. The contestants in the show have overcome their fear and performing stunts with the intention to grab the KKK12 trophy. The contestants who are now vying for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy race are Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Rubina Dilaik.

Pratik was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the show after re-entering as a wild card contestant. The contestants who have got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far are Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard.

Meanhwile, Tushar Kalia is the first contestant to win Ticket to Finale and he is the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The contestants who got eliminated after giving up on the elimination stunts are Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Aneri Vajani. These contestants gave up on stunts as they fell sick while performing the stunts and were eliminated from the show.

They tried their best to finish the stunt, but they weren't able to do it out of fear. On the other hand, a few contestants even got injured and became ill because of the stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a top-rated stunt-based reality show, where celebrities are asked to perform all kinds of stunts at the cost of risking their lives.