5 Compelling Reasons To Watch Amazon Prime Video's Medical Drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The highly awaited medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 was launched on Amazon Prime Video last week. The fictional series about first responders amid the deadly terror attack on India's economic capital city is quickly becoming one of the most riveting medical dramas of recent times. Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is about events that occur in a government hospital and the obstacles experienced by medical staff and other frontline workers while dealing with such a momentous crisis.

Here are five reasons that make this Amazon Original series a must-watch.

A medical drama with a lot of heart: This fictitious series is a step forward in the medical drama genre, providing a different and more empathic perspective on the medical staff. While the series depicts the difficulties faced by doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff in saving lives after the Mumbai terror attacks, it also emphasizes their internal struggles and challenges.

A fantastic ensemble cast: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 features an eclectic star cast featuring established actors like Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina, along with rising stars like Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Prakash Belawadi and Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Natasha Bharadwaj who play trainee doctors. Each actor has set his or her teeth into the respective characters, giving their performances a sense of realism and authenticity.

Top-notch direction: Nikkhil Advani is known for telling gritty, true-to-life stories and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is no exception. While accurately portraying the horror of those deadly terror attacks, the series delves deeper to chronicle the internal and external struggles encountered by the series' principal characters. The series' mix of real and reel elements, which is Nikkhil Advani's signature, assures that viewers will be engrossed till the end.

A different perspective of 26/11: T Many films and series have been made about the tragic Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008. However, none attempted to highlight the difficulties experienced by medical personnel in such instances. This unique approach is not only refreshing but also timely, making it worth watching!

Emotionally engaging: Through its fascinating storyline and powerful performances by the ensemble cast, the series elicits a strong emotional connection with the viewers. The direction and cinematography make you feel as if you're in the middle of the action. With the combination of all of these features, the series will undoubtedly be binge-watched in a single day. Watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11 exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video