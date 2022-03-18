5 apps to brighten your Holi celebrations

Considered one of the most important festivals in India, Holi is celebrated in almost every part of the country. This festival of colours begins on the evening of Purnima or the Full Moon Day in the month of Falgun. Celebrated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on the first evening, the following day it is called Holi.

The vibrancy of colours brings joy and positivity in our lives as we rejoice in the victory of good over evil on the bonfire night. On the day of Holi, people play with colours or gulal along with friends and families and enjoy eating festival delicacies.

With endless moments to capture this Holi, here are 5 apps to help brighten your celebrations:

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom: This free-to-use photo editor and camera app helps capture and edit stunning images by simplifying photo editing with easy image editing tools such as sliders and filters. Retouch full-resolution photos, apply photo filters or start photo editing wherever you are. Edit the fine details such as retouching full-resolution pictures, making your Holi pictures glow with this advanced photo editor. Also, you can create individual presets on Lightroom or access 150+ new handcrafted presets with Lightroom Premium.

Spotify: No celebration is complete without good music. For all music needs, download Spotify, which gives access to music from all over the world. Spotify has carefully themed its genres into pop, RnB, indie and k-pop, amongst others, for the perfect party time. The app creates distinct playlists for different occasions, including Holi. You also receive access to publicly available playlists. So what are you waiting for? Get grooving on Holi with Spotify!

Swiggy: Enjoy Holi delicacies from favourite restaurants around the city sitting in the comfort of your home. While you plan the perfect Holi bash, leave the food to Swiggy. Some motichur ke ladoo, malpua, dahi balle and puran poli are the perfect accompaniments for Holi. If the inner master chef in you is enthused over the thought of cooking this Holi, Swiggy also offers delivery of groceries at your doorstep.

mPokket: So many things to do and buy for Holi but there’s a last-minute cash crunch, right? To solve all your cash problems, mPokket provides you easy lending on their app. The lending ranges from ₹500-₹20,000 for all your small-to-medium-sized needs. So go ahead and plan your perfect Holi without worrying about money. mPokket is a registered NBFC that follows a simple registration and quick disbursal process.

Amazon: Shop for Holi essentials from Amazon’s Holi sale at amazing discounts. For starters, you can get a kit gulal, pichkaris and balloons. If you’re planning a snack party, their range of kaju katlis, ladoos, dry fruits and namkeen, along with lassi or thandai, would be just the perfect combination. Let’s not forget about fashion in this hustle-bustle. So you can shop for clothes, make-up as well as hair and skincare products this season.