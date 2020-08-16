Superstar Rajinikanth - An incredible actor in the world of cinema. Thaliava, a self-made icon and is one of the most sought after stars in South Indian cinema. Filmmakers love to work with Rajinikanth. Recently, the superstar completed 45 years in the cinema.

Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan base not only in India but also abroad. He won accolades for his performances on screen. He is not only a phenomenal actor but is also a humble and down to earth person. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India. He also received the Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema at the 4th Vijay Awards. He was conferred with the "Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year"At the 45th International Film Festival of India (2014). Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Global Jubilee award At the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (2019).

Rajinikanth stepped into the world of cinema with the movie, Apoorva Raagangal, a Balachander's directorial in 1975. The film released on August 10. Fans, celebs, and filmy lovers took to their social media accounts to wish Thalaiva on 45 Years of Rajinism.

On Saturday, Aishwarya Rajesh, the daughter of Rajinikanth took to her Instagram and shared a photo in which both Aishwarya and Rajini can be be seen donning white outfits. They had Indian flags pinned on their clothes. Here is the post.

Earlier, Raghava Lawrence a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth tweeted, "Cinema is celebrating 45years of #Rajinism Vera level, I feel so happy and proud to see this being his fan. He is a guru for everyone because of his hard work and simplicity. I pray Ragavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth. Guruve saranam Rajinikanth."

Mohanlal shared Rajini's Common Display Picture on his Twitter account and wrote, "5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema. Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar Rajinikanth’s 45Years Of Rajinism CDP. Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution to Indian Cinema is Magical & Monumental. Congrats Sir!"

On August 10th, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and support. He wrote in Tamil and the tweet is translated as, "On this day, which marks the forty fifth anniversary of my theatrical journey, my heartfelt thanks go out to all the good hearts who greeted me and to the fan base of the gods who keep me alive. I won't be here if not for you."