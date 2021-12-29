4 Years of Okka Kshanam: Allu Sirish recalls how film screened in 4 different languages in 4 years

Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam clocked 4 years to its release today, which was screened in 4 different languages. The Telugu film went on to garner rave reviews by Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam audiences, truly a 'Pan-India' film. Taking to his social media, Allu Sirish shared, "Okka Kshanam has completed 4 years and it remains one of my best films. The Telugu version was dubbed into Hindi as "Shoorveer 2" and became a big hit on television & YouTube. In the last lockdown, the film got dubbed into Tamil as "Andha Oru Nimidam" on Star Vijay and repeated its success on Disney+HotStar too. Finally it got dubbed into Malayalam to repeat & was well received by the audience and critics.It's a moment of pride for director Vi Anand and myself that our sci-fi thriller was screened in 4 India languages & was successful in all of them. Truly a "pan Indian" film. Couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate 4 years of Okka Kshsnam. Thank you everyone for all the love."