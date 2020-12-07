4 Top International Web Series To Watch In 2020

The latest binge-watching web series or TV series on Netflix, Disney Hotstar+, and Amazon Prime Video has drastically become a routine. Everyone wants to spend their weekend watching some thrilling, entertaining, humorous, sports betting or gaming episodes. Most acclaimed international directors and producers have produced a great web series that is worth watching in 2020.

These web series have some exciting and nerve-wracking content that will leave you either wanting to see more of these series or leave you awestruck. So, if you are looking forward to spending your weekend in awe, then binge-watch these top international series.

Upload

This is a quirky watchable and comedy web series that is a ‘science-fiction comedy’ drama. Here, the viewers can see that a dystopian concept is shown where humans ‘upload’ themselves in the virtual afterlife. The lead named Nathan is living his afterlife on the rules of his girlfriend even when he is dead. Greg Daniel can showcase the minute satire that follows with this series. It is released in 2020 and worth watching for the ‘virtual afterlife’ concept.

Sneaky Pete

It is an American crime drama series that had 3 seasons and was released in 2015 and ended in 2019. In this, the con-man named Marius takes the identity of his cellmate ‘Pete’ to live with his estranged family and to escape the wrath of the gangster he once robbed. The movie showcases many scenes shot at the poker table. The casino chips and gambling is also part of this con-man’s life. Most films and web series have been shot in Vegas and other neighboring towns where land-based and online casino s offer entertainment and earn money. For Sneaky Pete, casino and gambling were the sources to shoo away all his woes.

Money Heist

This latest Netflix series released in 2017 and streaming until 2020 with season 4 has already blown many viewers’ minds. The series is based on the extraordinary group of robbers who carried out the perfect robbery in Spanish History by stealing almost €2.4 billion from the Royal Mint of Spain. The original title of the series is ‘La Casa de Papel.’ The crime drama series summed everything well in these words- ‘let the chaos begin.’ The series has an intriguing plot with several twists that keeps the audience engaged until the end.

The Stranger

It is an English crime drama series released in 2020 available on Netflix and Amazon Prime. This mystery web series is a roller coaster ride of secrets and suspense that unfolds when the series progresses. The series showcases a stranger who wears a baseball cap and seems to know a secret about the man. However, things got worse when the wife of the protagonist goes missing. So, if you want to binge-watch a suspense thriller, you can go ahead with it.

These international web series are already on powerful platforms, and you can binge-watch them with your family and friends. If you were looking forward to watching something new, you must not miss these few top series.