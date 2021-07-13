30 Years Of Tabu: Interesting Facts About The Hyderabad-origin Actress

Indian actress Tabassum aka Tabu(51) has completed three decades in the film industry today. The actress who completed this milestone said that it was a moment of pride and gratitude for her.

Check Out a few interesting facts of Tabu:

-Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu.

-Tabu was born to Jamal Ali Hashmi and Rizwana in a Hyderabadi Muslim family.

-Her father had abandoned them at a very young age and her mother a schoolteacher had to fend for them.Her maternal grandparents were retired professors who ran a school and her grandfather, Mohammed Ahsan, was a professor of Mathematics, and her grandmother was a professor of English Literature.

-She did her schooling at St. Ann's High School, Vijayanagar Colony in Hyderabad.

-She moved to Mumbai in 1983 and studied at St. Xavier's College for 2 years.

-She is the niece of Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and Baba Azmi .

-Her elder sister Farah Naaz was also an actress in Bollywood.

-Tabu started her career as a child artiste in 1985 film "Hum Naujawan", where she played Dev Anand's on-screen daughter.

-Her first film to be released was the Telugu film "Coolie No 1" opposite Venkatesh Daggubati under the Suresh Productions banner who take the credit of introducing her to films as a heroine. Incidentally the film was released on July 12 in 1991.

-Her actual debut was supposed to be in Prem with Sanjay Kapoor but the film shooting was delayed and finally released in 1994.

-In 1994 Tabu had three releases including “Vijaypath”, Pehala Pehla Pyar with Rishi Kappor and Prem.

-She has successfully struck a balance in commercial mainstream cinema and art films.

-She also continues to act in south language films including Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam such as “Ninne Pelladata”, “Kandukondain Kandukondain”, and “Pandurangadu”.The latest being Trivikrams AlaVaikunthapuramlo with Allu Arjun.She plays his mother in the film which was he success.

-She has also acted in English-language movies like Mira Nair-directed “The Namesake” and Ang Lee's “Life of Pi”. Tabu was last seen in Mira Nair's limited series “A Suitable Boy.

-She won the National Award for the Best Actress twice. Once for Macchis in 1996 and in 2001 for the film Chandni Bar. She shared the award with South actress Shobhana in 2001.

-She has been nominated for the Filmfare awards several times and won the Best Actress (In Telugu for Ninne Pelladutha in 1997), Best Debut, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress Critics awards apart from the numerous other awards that she won.

-As per Wikipedia she has been nominated 61 times and won 34 awards.

-She has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country in 2011.

-She is still single and her only serious relationships were with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and her alleged relationship with Sanjay Kapoor her debut hero during the shooting of Prem.

-There were also rumours that she was in an alleged relation with Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna during the shooting of Ninne Pelladutha and also has a house in Hyderabad near his. She vehemently denied these rumours stating that Nag was a dear friend.

In an Instagram post on late Monday night, the 49-year-old actor said it is "slightly unbelievable" that she has been around for such a long time in the industry, she captioned the post alongside a video clip from the film.

"Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released.

It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude.

To thank Rama Naidu sir,Suresh Naidu,Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release ,for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom,I will always be Paapa.(baby in Telugu :))

My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility,beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life.Thank you Gurugaru.I owe you much.

Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey.

