There are 3 more days to go for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand premiere. BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep and selected contestants are all set to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glass house. As per the updates, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT top four contestants, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Sanaya, and Aryavardan, have entered the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house. It is known that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are bringing back old contestants from previous seasons.

BBK viewers are curious to know who are the five old contestants that will enter the Bigg Boss house again. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is likely to be more unique and thrilling than the previous seasons. Bringing back old contestants to the new season is part of the Hindi Bigg Boss concept. This concept has worked out well for the Hindi Bigg Boss, with the highest TRP ratings.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning new rules and changing tasks for the nomination. Top Kannada small screen celebrities are currently making the headlines for their participation in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Meanwhile, names like Aryavardhan Guruji, Dileep Raj, Mimicry Gopi, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Namratha Gowda, Tarun Chandra, Ravi Srivastava, Asha Bhatt, Tennis Krishna, Naveen Krishana, Vinay Kumar, and Chandan Sharma are making the rounds as rumoured contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

