2022 Grammys Postponed Due To Covid19 Omicron Scare

The rapidly spreading Omicron Variant has left everyone in concern. A lot of plans, events, and awards are getting postponed or decided to go ahead with no audience or artists showing up in person. The Grammy Awards were postponed on Wednesday, only weeks before the scheduled Los Angeles ceremony, due to the increase in cases with the omicron variant.

A return to normalcy was supposed to happen on January 31st where the award ceremony be held with a live audience and performances, but no new date has been set. "After careful study and review with municipal and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our numerous partners," the Recording Academy said it decided to postpone the ceremony.

It also stated that holding the ceremony as per the planned schedule could have been dangerous. There are just way too many risks and uncertainties. Even last year, Grammys were postponed from January to March and were held without any live audience, but only the nominees and a few other celebrities.

For now, the Recording Academy did not give a new date or venue details in case there are any changes to that too.