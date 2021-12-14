2022 Golden Globes Nominations Full List

Dec 14, 2021, 11:35 IST
The Golden Globes are expected to kick off the award season with the new year after facing widespread criticism for a lack of diversity. We still do not know where the awards will be held, but the committee appears anxious to kick off a new award season. The Golden Globes nominees were announced on Monday. The main event will be on January 9.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story

Actor in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Actress in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Supporting actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Supporting actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)

Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Screenplay — Motion Picture

Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog

Motion Picture — Foreign language

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)
The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Motion Picture — animated

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Original score — Motion Picture

Dune — Hans Zimmer
Encanto — Germaine Franco
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

 Television series — Drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

 Television series — musical or comedy

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Actor in a Television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor — Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Supporting actress — Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso


