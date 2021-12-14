2022 Golden Globes Nominations Full List

The Golden Globes are expected to kick off the award season with the new year after facing widespread criticism for a lack of diversity. We still do not know where the awards will be held, but the committee appears anxious to kick off a new award season. The Golden Globes nominees were announced on Monday. The main event will be on January 9.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Actor in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Actress in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Supporting actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Supporting actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Screenplay — Motion Picture

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Motion Picture — Foreign language

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Motion Picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original score — Motion Picture

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

Television series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Actor in a Television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor — Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Supporting actress — Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso