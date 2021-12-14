2022 Golden Globes Nominations Full List
The Golden Globes are expected to kick off the award season with the new year after facing widespread criticism for a lack of diversity. We still do not know where the awards will be held, but the committee appears anxious to kick off a new award season. The Golden Globes nominees were announced on Monday. The main event will be on January 9.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Motion Picture — musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Actor in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Actress in a Motion Picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Supporting actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Supporting actress in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Director — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Screenplay — Motion Picture
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Motion Picture — Foreign language
Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)
The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)
Motion Picture — animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Original score — Motion Picture
Dune — Hans Zimmer
Encanto — Germaine Franco
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Original song — motion picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”
Television series — Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Actor in a Television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress in a Television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor — Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game
Supporting actress — Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso