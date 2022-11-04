2022 Genie Award Will Not Have Red Carpet, Here is Why

The 2022 Genie Awards will take place without the red carpet session. The award ceremony organizers announced that its red carpet had been cancelled in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon on Friday, November 4.

The statement from the Genie Awards reads, “The 2022 Genie Music Awards red carpet event and on-site coverage of the award ceremony have been cancelled. As the nation is currently in mourning due to the unfortunate accident, Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible, out of the desire to mourn together [with the nation].”

“In order to keep our promise to the many fans who have been eagerly awaiting the 2022 Genie Music Awards, which marks our first offline ceremony in three years, we will hold the award ceremony on a small scale. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we inevitably had to cancel the red carpet and on-site reporting,” it also added.

The 2022 Genie Awards ceremony is slated to take place on November 8th.

Also Read: YG Entertainment Reacts On Jisoo Health Condition