2022 Emmy Award Winners Full List
Emmy Awards 2022 have been announced and there are some surprises, shocks, and a few disappointments too. Have a look at actors, TV series, and OTT specials that won Emmy Awards 2022.
“Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding comedy series
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding limited series or anthology series
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
Outstanding competition program
“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or anthology series or movie
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or anthology series or movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Highlights from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Outstanding variety sketch series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Jerrod Carmichael, “Rothaniel” (HBO)
Outstanding writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie
Mike White, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a limited series or anthology series or movie
Mike White, “The White Lotus” (HBO)