2022 Emmy Award Winners Full List

Emmy Awards 2022 have been announced and there are some surprises, shocks, and a few disappointments too. Have a look at actors, TV series, and OTT specials that won Emmy Awards 2022.

“Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding comedy series

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding limited series or anthology series

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding competition program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or anthology series or movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or anthology series or movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Highlights from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Outstanding variety sketch series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Jerrod Carmichael, “Rothaniel” (HBO)

Outstanding writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a limited series or anthology series or movie

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (HBO)