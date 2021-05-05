2021's Hindi Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms In May

Theatres have been shut due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. So, filmmakers are planning to release their movies on OTT platforms. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are releasing on different OTT platforms in May, 2021.

Time to Dance:

Time to Dance is a 2021 Indian dance film helmed by Stanley D'Costa and bankrolled by Lizelle D'Souza. The film willl be out on Netflix from 7th May, 2021. The film features Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif and Waluscha De Sousa in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif in Bollywood. The story of the film seems similar to movies like ABCD and Street Dancer.

Milestone:

Suvinder Vicky, the Punjabi film star will be seen in the lead role in the flick, Milestone. The story of the film is about a veteran driver who sets out to create a 5 lakh kms record on the road. The film is going to be out on Netflix from 7th May, 2021.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele:

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, an upcoming OTT film stars Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from 9 May 2021. The film depicts characters discovering love through friendship via a road trip. The movie had its theatrical release on 14 February, 2020 and is all set for its OTT release.

Radhe:

Radhe is an action drama directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film is a remake of 2017 Korean film, "The Outlaws". Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will be seen in key roles in the film. Radhe is going to be out on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on 13 May 2021.

Sardar Ka Grandson:

Sardar Ka Grandson, a romantic comedy is directed by Kasshvi Nair. Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan and Kumud Mishra will be seen in the movie. The film is bankrolled by John Abraham and will start streaming on Netflix from May 18, 2021.