2020's Most Retweeted Celebrity Picture: Vijay's Neyveli Selfie From Master Sets

Vijay's Master selfie was the most retweeted celebrity picture on Twitter. Twitter released the list of most tweeted, Rtd, most talked about topics in 2020 and Vijay's Master Selfie has beaten them all to emerge as the most retweeted celebrity picture.

Have a look...

There is a story behind Vijay's Neyveli selfie from the sets of his upcoming movie, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay was summoned by IT sleuths who had gone knocking on his doors at his Chennai residence during his absence. They grilled him about some transactions related to his previous sports drama Bigil. And his fans stood by him as a solid pillar of support saying they believed in him and he will emerge out this situation stronger.

Then after Kollywood Thalapathy wrapped up his shoot for Master at Neyveli, he posted a selfie from the movie sets as a gesture of gratitude to his fans and this Vijay's Neyveli selfie went viral and was retweeted a record number of times and received highest likes too.