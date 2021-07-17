200 Million! That's The Power of Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of KGF Chapter 2. The teaser of the film has achieved another milestone on July 16th. It has got 200 million views on YouTube. Yash took to Twitter and thanked his fans and followers for the incredible response. The grand celluloid was supposed to hit the theatres on July 16. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave. Very soon, the makers are likely to announce the release date of the film.

KGF Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and the film features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. The movie is a sequel to KGF, which was released in 2018.

Yash shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you all for your overwhelming response."