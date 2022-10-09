HYDERABAD: Popular star director of Tollywood Trivikram Srinivas made his directorial debut with the film Nuvve Nuvve on October 10, 2002, and the film completes its 20th anniversary of the release tomorrow. In celebration of this timeline Nuvve Nuvve producer, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore has officially announced that the film will have a special screening tomorrow at 2 PM at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad.

Nuvve Nuvve left an indelible impression on the minds of the audience as they were able to connect to the realistic story. Trivikram, who became a top writer with films like Swayamvaram, Chirunavvutho, Nuvve Kavali , and Nuvvu Naku Nachchaav, was introduced as a director by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore with this family entertainer .

Nuvve Nuvve stars Tarun, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, MS Narayana, and others in significant roles. Koti is the music director of this hit movie which is remembered for Trivikram's punch dialogues which are still popular to this date.

Check out these popular dialogues from Trivikram Srinivas' Nuvve Nuvve... some of which hold a deep inner meaning:



* కన్నతల్లిని, దేవుణ్ణి మనమే వెళ్లి చూడాలి. వాళ్ళు మన దగ్గరకు రావాలని కోరుకోవడం మూర్ఖత్వం.

* ఆడపిల్లలు పుట్టినప్పుడు వాళ్లు ఏడుస్తారు. పెళ్లి చేసుకొని వెళ్లేటప్పుడు మనల్ని ఏడిపిస్తారు.

* సంపాదించడం చేతకాని వాడికి ఖర్చుపెట్టే అర్హత లేదు. చెప్పే ధైర్యం లేని వాడికి ప్రేమించే హక్కు లేదు.

* డబ్బుతో బ్రెడ్ కొనగలరు, ఆకలిని కొనలేరు. బెడ్ కొనగలరు, నిద్రని కొనలేరు.

* ప్రేమించే వయసులో పోషించే శక్తి ఉండదు... పోషించే శక్తి వచ్చేసరికి ప్రేమించే టైం ఉండదు.

* మనం తప్పు చేస్తే తప్పని, కరెక్ట్ చేస్తే రైట్ అని చెప్పేవాళ్ళు మంచివాళ్లు. మనం ఏం చేసినా భరించే వాళ్ళు మనల్ని ప్రేమించే వాళ్ళు.

* ఒకడు రిక్షా తొక్కడం దగ్గర మొదలుపెట్టి కోటీశ్వరుడు అయ్యాడు కదా అని... వారి కొడుక్కి కొత్త రిక్షా కొనిపెట్టి ఎదగమనడం అంత బాగుండదు.

* ఎక్కడికి వెళ్లాలో తెలిసినప్పుడు... ఎలా వెళ్లాలో చెప్పడానికి నేనెవర్ని?

* నీ జీవితంలో వంద మార్కులు ఉంటే 20 నాకు, 80 వాడికి. ఇంకో పదిహేను మార్కులు వేసి మీ నాన్నను పాస్ చేయలేవమ్మా?

* అమ్మ, ఆవకాయ్, అంజలి... ఎప్పుడూ బోర్ కొట్టవు.

* డబ్బులు ఉన్నవాళ్ళంతా ఖర్చుపెట్టలేరు. ఖర్చు పెట్టేవాళ్లంతా ఆనదించలేరు.

* తాజ్ మహల్... చార్మినార్... నాలాంటి కుర్రాడు చూడటానికే! కొనడానికి మీలాంటి వాళ్ళు సరిపోరు.

* నేను దిగడం అంటూ మొదలుపెడితే ఇది మొదటి మెట్టు. దీని బట్టి నా ఆఖరి మెట్టు ఎంత దారుణంగా ఉంటుందో ఊహించుకోండి.

The movie Nuvve Nuvve won the audience's admiration and awards as well. It won the 'Second Best Feature Film' in the Best Film category at the Nandi Awards. The Silver Nandini was presented to producer Sravanthi Ravikishore, while Trivikram Srinivas received the Nandi Award for best dialogue writer. Prakash Raj won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the Filmfare South Awards for the film.

