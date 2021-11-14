18 Pages Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran’s 18 Pages is the latest Telugu film to seal its arrival date. The makers have released a new poster of the film to publicize the release date.

The poster confirms that the film will be releasing in theaters on the 18th of February 2022.

The poster looks intriguing as well. We see Nikhil alongside an imaginative impression of Anupama Parameswaran and this could be some sort of implication of the film’s theme.

18 Pages is directed by Palnati Suryapatap of Kumari 21F fame. Sukumar penned the story. Bunny Vas produced the film and Allu Aravind is presenting it.