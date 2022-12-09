Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran will be seen sharing chemistry in the romantic comedy 18 Pages directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The expectations for the film have already gone high with the two chartbuster songs "Nannayya Raasina", and "Time Ivvu Pilla" released and have been creating a sensation on social media platforms.

Now makers are bringing another beautiful melody titled "Yedurangula Vaana" - a full lyrical video that will be out on 11th December. Singer Sid Sriram sang this melodious magic. And ace lyricist Shreemani penned lyrics. Makers revealed the exciting news with an intriguing poster. In the poster, Nikhil can be seen peering through the pages, which appear to be a barrier between Anupama and Nikhil. The brilliant poster involving the core concept piqued people's interest.

Gopi Sundar has provided another melody apparently Nikhil Siddharth's favourite song which is a collaboration of melody masters such as Sukumar, Gopi Sundar, Sid Sriram, and Shreemani.

Gopi Sundar and Sid Sriram gave a tremendous chartbuster "Inkem Inkem Kaavale", from Gita Govindam earlier which became a sensation on YouTube with more than a million of views. Let's hope we can expect a repeat of this melodious magic from this combo.

Director and filmmaker Sukumar has penned the script for 18 Pages which is produced by Bunny Vaas, under the banners of GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings.

