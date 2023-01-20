18 Pages Movie OTT Date Announced

Nikhil Siddhartha's 18 Pages movie, which was released on December 23, 2021, has received positive reviews from critics and had a decent run in theatres for three to four weeks. Several renowned performers acted in 18 Pages, including Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sarayu Roy, Raj Tirandasu, Mounika Reddy, and Goldie Nissy. Surya Pratap Palnati wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings.

Following the good theatrical response, the film will be accessible on OTT platforms. Netflix and Aha bagged the streaming rights of 18 Pages, which will release on January 27th.

Aha published a motion poster revealing the launch date today, and Netflix added the film to their Telugu programming roster for Sankranthi.

