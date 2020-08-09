A 10-year-old girl called Hasini from Vijayawada has garnered huge praise for her super memory.

Interestingly, she told all the 346 movies names where superstar Krishna has acted and all she needed was five minutes for it. This has left everyone stunned and shocked.

Hasini is studying in Icon Public School.

She started with Krishna's debut movie ‘Thene Manasulu’ and went on till his last film, all within five minutes.

During Sarileru Neekevvaru movie promotions, Mahesh had thrown a challenge to the audiences in one of his interviews.

Mahesh Babu stated that his father Krishna acted in 350 films and asked if anyone can take up the challenge. Hasini heard about it and memorized all his movie names in the course of one week.

As you all know, Mahesh Babu is ringing his birthday with his family members. Mahesh fans association organized an event to surprise Mahesh with Hasini's video clip. It was organized by President of all India superstar Krishna and Mahesh babu Fans association. Inspector of police Balamurali also accompanied them and everyone congratulated her.