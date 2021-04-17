10 Must Watch Movies Of Tollywood Actress Soundarya

Today is the death anniversary of Late Telugu actress Soundarya. She was one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. If you ask any 90s kids from South India who their favorite actress is, a majority of them would say Soundarya. The actress ruled the Southern film Industry in Sandalwood, Tollywood, and Kollywood for an entire decade with her grace, innocence, talent, and performance.

Her sudden demise in a helicopter crash was the most tragic death in the Industry. unforgettable. Here's our list of most memorable movies of Soundaraya on her death anniversary.

1. Intlo Illalu vantIntlo Piryuralu

In this, she plays Venkatesh’s wife. Her husband's accidental second marriage and her reaction was one of the powerful scenes ever.

2. Pavithra Bandham

She plays a middle-class girl role and marries a rich kid. Stuck in a loveless marriage, she stands by her husband and proves to be the perfect daughter-in-law.

3. Dweepa

Dweepa is one of her last movies. She received Filmfare and National award. This one is a must-watch film.

4. Raja

Soundraya and Venkatesh did a lot of movies together. Among those, Raja was one of the best films. It is a family drama. To date, Raja movie songs remain on every music lover's playlist.

5. Peddarayudu

Acting with a Veteran actor is not easy. In this movie, Soundarya was paired opposite Mohan Babu. Even though her role had negative shades, She received a lot of praise from critics.