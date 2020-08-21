Film stars entertain us and they often go to great lengths in order to get that desired look. A few stars opt for serious physical transformation for their characters while some others go under the knife for a major makeover. Sometimes it is almost impossible to separate the star from a character. The tinsel town stars won't step back to put on weight by undergoing some intense body training and they also go to other extreme to lose weight. Here are some of the shocking transformations of top Bollywood actors. Over the period of time, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor and many other stars have changed a lot that will leave you shocked.

Janhvi Kapoor:

The star kid has undergone a major transformation before making her debut in Bollywood. Now, she is one of the most stylish stars in B-town and enjoys an incredible fan following.

Priyanka Chopra:

The global star Priyanka Chopra has undergone a stunning transformation over the years and now she looks like an angel. Fans go gaga over her and she also amazed everyone with her strong acting skills.

Alia Bhatt:

We all know about the transformation of Alia Bhatt. She was initially a bit overweight and she was asked to lose 20 kg weight in six months before her first film, Student of The Year. She took it as a challenge and lost 16 kg in just three months.

Deepika Padukone:

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress is one of the most sought after stars in the world of cinema today. She went through a complete transformation and created a buzz among the fans.

Sonam Kapoor:

The fashionista of B-town, Sonam Kapoor had no plans of entering the film industry. After Sonam decided to step into Bollywood, she managed to shed nearly 35 kilos in almost two years.

Here are some other stars who transformed a lot over the years.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)