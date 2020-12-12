10 Most Searched Films In India On Google In 2020

2020 is coming to an end and with this the lists are also coming out. Google revealed their Most Searched list for different categories. The Most searched films of 2020 on Google list includes all the films that had people talking about it.

Even with most films not having a theatre release due to pandemic, the movies that were released on OTT platforms managed to grab everyone’s attention. While many films ended up releasing on OTT platforms, many directors and makers are still waiting for theatres to open.

The films that released on the platforms like Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and others saw a widespread love from audiences who were eager to watch new films. Viewers waited enough for new movies to release and when it did, everyone was excited.

The Most searched Movie list that was released by Google was topped by Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Sudha K Prasad directed Soorarai Pottru ranked second with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji coming in third.

Here is the full list: