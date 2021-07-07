10 Best Songs of Dilip Kumar
Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. The legend took his last breath at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab,” family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor's official account.
Everyone will remember Dilip Kumar as a legend in the film industry. For many years, his acting enthralled the audience. Several Bollywood, Tollywood actors, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well tweeted in memory of the Mughal-e-Azam actor.
Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known professionally and popularly as Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. He was good at every genre, from comedy to tragedy, historical drama to romantic films, Kumar acted in many popular films. His roles in movies like Aan (1952), the social drama ‘Daag’ (1952), Azaad (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) are loved by all. These are just to name a few.
Just like his films, the actor is also loved for his songs. Although Kumar is not known for many songs and rather his movies are more in the minds of the audience, there are a few songs that are evergreen. Take a look at the list of best Dilip Kumar songs
Seene Mein Sulagte Hain Armaan - Tarana (1951)
Music: Anil Biswas
Lyrics: Prem Dhawan
Singer: Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar
Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni - Sangdil (1952)
Music: Sajjad Hussain
Lyrics: Rajinder Krishan
Singer: Talat Mahmood
Kitna Haseen Hai Mausum - Azaad (1955)
Music: C Ramchandra
Lyrics: Rajendra Krishan
Singer: Chitalkar Ramchandra, Lata Mangeshkar
Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka - Naya Daur (1957)
Music: O P Nayyar
Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi
Singer: Mohammad Rafi, Balbir
Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri - Naya Daur (1957)
Music: O P Nayyar
Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi
Singer: Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle
Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen - Madhumati (1958)
Music: Salil Choudhury
Lyrics: Shailendra
Singer: Mukesh
Toote Hue Khwabon Ne - Madhumati (1958)
Music: Salil Choudhury
Lyrics: Shailendra
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re - Kohinoor (1960)
Music: Naushad
Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Nain Lad Jayeein Hain - Gunga Jamuna (1961)
Music: Naushad
Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Saala Main To Saab Bangaya - Gopi (1973)
Music: S D Burman
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Kishore Kumar