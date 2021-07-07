10 Best Songs of Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. The legend took his last breath at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab,” family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor's official account.

Everyone will remember Dilip Kumar as a legend in the film industry. For many years, his acting enthralled the audience. Several Bollywood, Tollywood actors, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well tweeted in memory of the Mughal-e-Azam actor.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known professionally and popularly as Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. He was good at every genre, from comedy to tragedy, historical drama to romantic films, Kumar acted in many popular films. His roles in movies like Aan (1952), the social drama ‘Daag’ (1952), Azaad (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) are loved by all. These are just to name a few.

Just like his films, the actor is also loved for his songs. Although Kumar is not known for many songs and rather his movies are more in the minds of the audience, there are a few songs that are evergreen. Take a look at the list of best Dilip Kumar songs

Seene Mein Sulagte Hain Armaan - Tarana (1951)

Music: Anil Biswas

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan

Singer: Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni - Sangdil (1952)

Music: Sajjad Hussain

Lyrics: Rajinder Krishan

Singer: Talat Mahmood

Kitna Haseen Hai Mausum - Azaad (1955)

Music: C Ramchandra

Lyrics: Rajendra Krishan

Singer: Chitalkar Ramchandra, Lata Mangeshkar

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka - Naya Daur (1957)

Music: O P Nayyar

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Mohammad Rafi, Balbir

Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri - Naya Daur (1957)

Music: O P Nayyar

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle

Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen - Madhumati (1958)

Music: Salil Choudhury

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Toote Hue Khwabon Ne - Madhumati (1958)

Music: Salil Choudhury

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re - Kohinoor (1960)

Music: Naushad

Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Nain Lad Jayeein Hain - Gunga Jamuna (1961)

Music: Naushad

Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Saala Main To Saab Bangaya - Gopi (1973)

Music: S D Burman

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Kishore Kumar